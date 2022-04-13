Pompo: The Cinéphile Anime Film Director Comments on Nathalie's Fortnite Dance

Pompo: The Cinéphile anime film director Takayuki Hirao participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on the r/anime subreddit on Tuesday ahead of the film's U.S. release on April 29. Hirao took questions from fans about the film—including one amusing question highlighting Nathalie's dance sequence. The brief clip became a meme in the English-speaking community because the dance is featured as an emote in the popular Fortnite survival game.

In his response (quoted below), Hirao explained his reasoning for including it in the film and his Japanese inspiration:

I'm surprised that this dance is a popular meme in America! In Japan, it's called the iine—or “thumbs up” dance. Two years ago a band called DA PUMP released a song called “U.S.A." and everyone was doing the dance in Japan. Nathalie tends to express her emotions with her body. So when she's confused or nervous, she dances. And because the song is called “U.S.A.” and there are a lot of U.S. references in the film, we thought it would be perfect. So it would be an homage!

avex released DA PUMP 's music video in 2018. American rapper BloBoy JB displayed the original dance move in his "Shoot" music video in 2017.

Hirao also shared his favorite film directors, his techniques for representing live-action camerawork in anime, and his experiences working at ufotable and with the legendary director Satoshi Kon .

GKIDS will begin screening the anime film of Shogo Sugitani 's Pompo: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san ) manga in the U.S. on April 29 in select theaters, with a special fan preview screening on April 27-28. The movie will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub . Tickets are currently on sale.

Preview screenings will feature an introduction from Hirao.

NYICFF describes the film:

If you're reading this, chances are you like movies. You'll feel right at home with Pompo, the talented and gutsy producer whose love of cinema is unflinching and unapologetic. One day, Pompo turns her uncanny eye for talent to her movie-loving but apprehensive assistant Gene, selecting him to make his directorial debut with her latest script. But Gene has his work cut out for him with a young starlet looking for her first big break and a legendary, aging, Brando-like superstar in front of the camera. It's not an action movie, but Pompo's breakneck pace combined with the high stakes of creative fulfillment pack in as much excitement as standard superhero fare. Add to that a slew of insider movie references and countless winks and nods to the filmmaking process, this hilarious and heartful dramedy has what it takes to fulfill even your wildest celluloid dreams.

Takayuki Hirao ( The Garden of Sinners movie 5, God Eater ) directed the film at CLAP . Shingo Adachi ( Sword Art Online , Wagnaria!! ) designed the characters. Ryoichiro Matsuo ( In This Corner of the World ) served as producer. Vocaloid producer Iori Kanzaki composed three vocal songs for the film. Virtual singer Kaf performed one insert song "Tatoeba" (For Example), and DUSTCELL vocalist EMA performed the film's other insert song "Hangyakusha no Bokura" (We the Rebels). In addition, Seiko Niizuma performed the film's opening number "Dance on Fire." Rookie female singer CIEL performed the film's theme song "Mado wo Akete" (Open a Window).

The anime film premiered in North America at Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in August.

