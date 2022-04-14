Bubble Anime Film Making-Of Video Reveals How the Dream Team Assembled

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming its first staff interview video on Wednesday for Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio . In the "Story Section" video, director Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and producer Genki Kawamura ( your name. , BELLE ) commented on how they developed the plot and assembled the film's "star" creative team.

The production of Bubble began when Araki approached Kawamura with the idea of creating a film together. He wanted to work with someone who was familiar with creating things for a wider audience, while Kawamura was a fan of Araki's work on Attack on Titan . The two spent half a year discussing ideas, with Araki's concept illustration of a mechanical Little Mermaid in a dystopic Tokyo becoming the core foundation.

Screenwriter Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ) fleshed out the science fiction concepts. Araki said that he was acquainted with Urobuchi because the latter helped him with Guilty Crown 10 years ago in an uncredited capacity. (Urobuchi belongs to Nitroplus , a writing company that contributed scripts to Guilty Crown .) Kawamura was eager to work with him as a fan of Puella Magi Madoka Magica .

On original character designer Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ), Kawamura commented: "He's both mainstream and has a sense of artiness, so I've always wanted to work with him." Unfortunately, Obata was initially too busy to accept the offer, but after reading the plot, he contacted Kawamura to say that he wanted to do it.

Kawamura described the film as "a festival of creators involved with director Araki." The idea was to gather people they all loved and see what would happen if they made a film together.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

The characters in the top row (left to right) in the visual above include protagonists Hibiki ( Jun Shison ) and Uta ( Riria. ), the scientist Makoto ( Alice Hirose ), and Shin ( Mamoru Miyano ). The characters in the bottom row (left to right) include Kai ( Yuuki Kaji ), Usagi ( Sayaka Senbongi ), the leader of Denki Ninja ( Tasuku Hatanaka ), the leader of Undertaker ( Marina Inoue ), and the leader of Kantō Mad Lobster ( Shinichiro Miki ).

Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. The film played as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 10-20.

Source: Comic Natalie