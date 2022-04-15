Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida Draws Marvel's Moon Knight

Manga creator Sui Ishida ( Tokyo Ghoul , Choujin X ) drew a Tokyo Ghoul crossover image for the Marvel Studios live-action series Moon Knight . The tagline of the illustration translates to "Clad in white madness," pointing to the shared themes between the two franchises.

Ishida commented that Moon Knight might be his favorite Marvel superhero, praising the show's fast-paced action, the gray morality in its violence, and the comical sadness of its protagonist. He highlighted the similarities between Moon Knight 's Steven and Tokyo Ghoul 's Ken Kaneki, saying that they both have a lot of knowledge in what they're interested in and have their own dreams, but feel hopeless.

The Moon Knight miniseries premiered on Disney+ on March 30, and will run until May 4. It tells the story of a mild-mannered gift shop employee who carries the split personality of a superhero.

Source: Comic Natalie