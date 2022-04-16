Lupin III Will Steal Away Your Tired Eyes

Collab campaign with Lion Corporation's Smile eyedrops features original story, quiz

Lupin III is getting an original new story for its collaboration campaign with Lion Corporation's Smile eyedrops, which launched on Friday. The story revolves around the very modern issue of eye fatigue caused by staring at screens. In order to discern the truth behind the condition, Lupin sneaks into Lion Corporation's laboratory and observes the scientists at work.

You can read the story on the campaign website (Japanese only) along with scientific explanations about eye fatigue. From there, Japan residents can answer a quiz based on the story to enter the draw to win prizes.

The story and advertisements for the campaign incorporate images from the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 anime, which commemorates the original anime's 50th anniversary and has a focus on tackling modern problems and technologies. The anime premiered on October 6, and aired for a half-year continuous run, with the second half premiering in January. HIDIVE will begin streaming an English dub for the anime on April 18.

Source: Comic Natalie