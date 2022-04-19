Final Fantasy UNIQLO Shirts Celebrate Franchise's 35th Anniversary

Lineup of 16 shirts hits US stores on May 16

The Final Fantasy game series is commemorating its 35th anniversary with a lineup of 16 shirts—one for each flagship title—coming to UNIQLO stores in the United States on May 16. The shirts, priced at US$19.90 each, will be available both online and in physical stores around the country. The shirts feature character designs and visuals from the games, including pixel art for the earlier titles.

In addition, while supplies last, customers will be eligible to receive a limited edition deck of black playing cards featuring selected graphics from all 16 titles.

The same lineup will launch in Japan on April 29.