Squidward Recommendation Helps Erotic Manga Dick Fight Island Trend on Twitter

Recommendation from "Squidward" helps push manga back to the top of Amazon Bestseller list

Reibun Ike 's erotic manga Dick Fight Island was trending on Twitter yesterday after a Barnes and Nobel recommendation display was shared across the social media platform. The recommendation card, shared by two different users, declared that the series about male tribal representatives grappling nude was approved by Spongebob Squarepant's own Squidward. Over 100,000 tweets about the topic helped launch the manga onto Twitter's Trending list.

The card reads:

The absolute peak of storytelling. It is a spellbinding tale of warriors battling for supremacy with their girthy sabers. The art is beautiful enough to leave a man screaming in ecstacy [sic]. 11/10 would ride the Dick Fight again! Squidward approved!

Ike thanked fans for their support of the series on Tuesday. The resurgence in discussion helped push the manga's first volume back to the top of Amazon 's Yaoi Manga list.