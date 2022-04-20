Interest
Naruto Shippuden's Ichiraku Ramen Inspires Automatic Rice Cooker
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The famed Ichiraku Ramen from Naruto Shippūden can do more than whip up a good ramen. Toynk Toys is selling a Naruto Shippūden-inspired automatic rice cooker from manufacturer Just Funky, featuring Naruto chowing down on ramen.
The 24-ounce rice cooker has a simple one-touch operation. The BPA-free, nonstick cooking bowl can also be removed for easy cleaning. It costs US$45, with free shipping in the United States.
Sources: Press Release, Toynk Toys website