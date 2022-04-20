What Do the Cromartie High School Students Smell Like? New Perfume Product Reveals All

The perfume is described as having an "energetic" feel

Eiji Nonaka 's Cromartie High School (Sakigake!! Cromartie Kōkō) manga is inspiring new fragrance product, which will finally answer for anyone curious what the students smell like. The perfume is described as having an "energetic" feel inspired by protagonist Takashi Kamiyama and his rambunctious band of friends, for what it's worth.

The series is also inspiring a diffuser based on The Four Great Ones' "fusion of rock and badassery" motif. Other goods include bath salt packaged with the Cromartie High School students' academic records, hand gel, acrylic panels, figures, watches, and mousepads.

Fairytail Parfum is selling the goods through various online retailers in Japan, including Amazon and Rakuten .

The original Cromartie High School manga serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 2000 to 2006. The gag manga follows the antics of the students at a school notorious for its delinquents. The series inspired a television anime in 2003.

Source: Comic Natalie