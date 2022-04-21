Natsume's Book of Friends' Nyanko-Sensei Inspires Adorable Paw Brush

Natsume's Book of Friends ' Nyanko-sensei is no stranger to adorable merch. His latest is a paw-shaped "Kumanofude" brush, used here for applying makeup.

The Kumanofude is a brand of brush that originated in Hiroshima's Kumano City. Historically renowned as makers of calligraphy and art brushes, the Kumanofude's distinctively soft texture also makes for ideal makeup brushes.

Utensil maker Kiddy Land opened orders for the Nyanko-sensei paw brush in Japan through Yahoo! Shopping on Wednesday. Brushes cost 4,180 yen (approximately US$32). Kiddy Land is also reissuing previous popular Nyanko-sensei goods, such as aprons, frying pans, and mittens as part of its latest lineup.

