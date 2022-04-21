Interest
Sailor Moon Holds 30th Anniversary Livestream on April 28
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Guest lineup includes Kotono Mitsuishi, Shizuka Itou, Shoko Nakagawa, Hyadain
Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon manga will stream a 30th anniversary YouTube livestream on April 28 to look back on the series' history. The guest lineup includes Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi, Minako Aino/Sailor Venus voice actress Shizuka Itou, singer Shoko Nakagawa, and musician Hyadain.
The series is also inspiring a 30th anniversary museum this year, among other events and collaborations.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web via Crunchyroll News