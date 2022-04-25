Jordan Brand, NBA Player Zion Williamson Tease Naruto X Jordan Collab

The Jordan Brand's official Twitter account teased a collaboration between the sports apparel brand and the Naruto series last Friday, posting a picture of Naruto performing a slam dunk with his rasengan.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans also announced his involvement in the collaboration, hinting at a "Zion 1 x Naruto Collection" that revolves around his debut sneaker, the Jordan Zion 1.

Excited to share this story with the world. The @Jumpman23 Zion 1 x Naruto Collection is inspired by our parallel paths of overcoming adversity. Stay tuned! #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/e4QnbeEpAT — Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) April 23, 2022

Further details about the collaboration will be revealed at a later date.

Source: The Jordan Brand's Twitter account via Crunchyroll News