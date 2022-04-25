Interest
Studio Colorido Announces 10th Anniversary Online Film Festival

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Studio will stream A Whisker Away, Penguin Highway, more on YouTube on May 6-7

Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away, Penguin Highway) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and next. The studio released a 10th-anniversary video (embedded below) and will stream a selection of its titles on YouTube Premium on May 6 and 7.

The studio's 10th anniversary website lists the following streaming lineup:

Studio Colorido is known for such anime as Typhoon Noruda, Penguin Highway, and A Whisker Away. The studio's most recent high-profile project is the Pokémon: Twilight Wings series of net anime shorts. The studio also recently animated the Burn The Witch film, and will produce a new full-length anime film titled Ame o Tsugeru Hyōryū Danchi (Drifting Home). The film will stream on Netflix in 2022 worldwide, and will also screen in theaters in Japan.

