Studio Colorido Announces 10th Anniversary Online Film Festival

Studio Colorido ( A Whisker Away , Penguin Highway ) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and next. The studio released a 10th-anniversary video (embedded below) and will stream a selection of its titles on YouTube Premium on May 6 and 7.

The studio's 10th anniversary website lists the following streaming lineup:

Hinata no Aoshigure (May 6-13)

(May 6-13) Shashinkan (May 6-13)

(May 6-13) Bubu and Buburina (May 6-13)

Penguin Highway (May 6-7)

(May 6-7) Burn The Witch (May 7-14)

(May 7-14) Susume, Karolina (May 7-14)

A Whisker Away (May 7-8)

Studio Colorido is known for such anime as Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , and A Whisker Away . The studio's most recent high-profile project is the Pokémon: Twilight Wings series of net anime shorts. The studio also recently animated the Burn The Witch film, and will produce a new full-length anime film titled Ame o Tsugeru Hyōryū Danchi ( Drifting Home ) . The film will stream on Netflix in 2022 worldwide, and will also screen in theaters in Japan.