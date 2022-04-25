Interest
Studio Colorido Announces 10th Anniversary Online Film Festival
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away, Penguin Highway) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and next. The studio released a 10th-anniversary video (embedded below) and will stream a selection of its titles on YouTube Premium on May 6 and 7.
The studio's 10th anniversary website lists the following streaming lineup:
- Hinata no Aoshigure (May 6-13)
- Shashinkan (May 6-13)
- Bubu and Buburina (May 6-13)
- Penguin Highway (May 6-7)
- Burn The Witch (May 7-14)
- Susume, Karolina (May 7-14)
- A Whisker Away (May 7-8)
Studio Colorido is known for such anime as Typhoon Noruda, Penguin Highway, and A Whisker Away. The studio's most recent high-profile project is the Pokémon: Twilight Wings series of net anime shorts. The studio also recently animated the Burn The Witch film, and will produce a new full-length anime film titled Ame o Tsugeru Hyōryū Danchi (Drifting Home). The film will stream on Netflix in 2022 worldwide, and will also screen in theaters in Japan.
Source: Studio Colorido 10th anniversary website via Catsuka