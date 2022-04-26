Art School Students Draw Blue Period Exhibit Key Visuals

Students recreate 1st six volume covers with charcoal, pencil, oil painting

Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. manga is inspiring its own art exhibit. Fittingly for a manga that's set in an art school, the exhibit will show off the talents of 34 real-life art school students across Japan. The students have replicated the manga's first six volume covers with various art techniques, including charcoal, pencil sketches, and oil painting.

The exhibit is previewing the artwork in collage form. The physical venue will display all 34 original pieces. In addition, the exhibit also implement digital elements such as special videos and a "virtual exhibition."

The " Blue Period Exhibition: Art is a gift?" exhibit will run in the Warehouse Terrada G1 Building in Tennozu, Tokyo, from June 18 to September 27. Visitors will be able to vicariously experience the story of Yatora and his friends, with approximately 50 physical art pieces, an immersive theater, and analysis of famous artworks.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan on September 25, and then had its Japanese television premiere on October 1. Netflix began streaming weekly episodes of the anime outside of Japan on October 9.

Source: Comic Natalie