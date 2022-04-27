hololive VTubers Pose For Upcoming Doctor Strange Film Poster

The hololive Virtual YouTubers La+ Darknesss (also written as Laplus Darkness), Shirakami Fubuki, Aki Rosenthal, Oozora Subaru, Sakura Miko, Inugami Korone, Takane Lui, and Sakamata Chloe have teamed up for a visual replicating the poster for the Marvel Studios ' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

In addition, the VTubers will participate in a special promotional program for the film on May 3 on hololive's official YouTube channel. They will share their experiences at the Doctor Strange tie-up café, look back on the previous film, and discuss other topics related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A "Virtual Doctor Strange" is also teased to appear on the program.

The film will open in Japan on May 4 and in the United States on May 6.

It's superheroes galore at hololive these days. Oozora Subaru, Shirakami Fubuki, and Inugami Korone have previously teamed up to promote the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game, while La+ Darknesss conducted an interview with The Batman film leads Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Source: Press Release via Otakomu