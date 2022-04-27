Interest
NBA Player Zion Williamson Unveils Personalized Illustration By Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto
posted on by Kim Morrissy
As part of Naruto's previously teased collaboration with the Jordan Brand and NBA player Zion Williamson, manga creator Masashi Kishimoto has drawn at least one new original illustration. Williamson posted a photo of himself holding Kishimoto's illustration of his likeness on Tuesday.
Honored to share a one-of-a-kind drawing by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto. My interest in anime began at a young age and still inspires me today. Naruto's motto was to always believe in yourself and everything will work out. #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/TLzyMDmwjS— Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) April 26, 2022
The New Orleans Pelicans forward commented: "Honored to share a one-of-a-kind drawing by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto. My interest in anime began at a young age and still inspires me today. Naruto's motto was to always believe in yourself and everything will work out. #BelieveIt"
The Jordan Brand sports apparel brand announced its collaboration with Naruto last Friday with a picture of Naruto performing a slam dunk with his rasengan.
The Shinobi Way.— Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 22, 2022
Stay tuned. 👀@Naruto_Anime_EN @Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/gDOqE4EHTw
Further details about the collaboration will be revealed at a later date.