hololive's Houshou Marine Sets Sail In Animated Music Video

hololive Virtual YouTuber Houshou Marine debuted a lavishly animated music video on Wednesday for her original song "Marine Shukkō!!" (Marine Sets Sail!!).

The video depicts the pirate-themed VTuber's seafaring adventurers, and includes cameos by Shiranui Flare, Shirogane Noel, Usada Pekora, Uruha Rushia, Minato Aqua, Ninomae Ina'nis, and Gawr Gura.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter director Kenta Onishi directed and storyboarded the music video at Frontier One . Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Kakushigoto , Between the Sky and Sea ) designed the characters for animation and served as chief animation director alongside Hiroaki Kurihara ( Healer Girl , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club animation director).

Houshou Marine is a 3rd generation hololive talent who debuted on August 11, 2019. Her official English profile describes her as follows: "Loves jewels, treasure, and money. Her dream is to become a pirate and go treasure hunting. In order to get a pirate ship, she is now stacking up money as a VTuber on the great lands, just like how the other land-lovers do (which also means she is currently just a girl cosplayer ). She acts like a big sis and sometimes seduces people like a succubus does. A sensual, femme fatale boss, and a young one, at that! (Around 17) Her pirate outfit is just cosplay , and quite lewd when you see it that way."

[Via Yara-on!]