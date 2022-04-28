Interest
hololive's Houshou Marine Sets Sail In Animated Music Video
posted on by Kim Morrissy
hololive Virtual YouTuber Houshou Marine debuted a lavishly animated music video on Wednesday for her original song "Marine Shukkō!!" (Marine Sets Sail!!).
The video depicts the pirate-themed VTuber's seafaring adventurers, and includes cameos by Shiranui Flare, Shirogane Noel, Usada Pekora, Uruha Rushia, Minato Aqua, Ninomae Ina'nis, and Gawr Gura.
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter director Kenta Onishi directed and storyboarded the music video at Frontier One. Shuuhei Yamamoto (Kakushigoto, Between the Sky and Sea) designed the characters for animation and served as chief animation director alongside Hiroaki Kurihara (Healer Girl, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club animation director).
Houshou Marine is a 3rd generation hololive talent who debuted on August 11, 2019. Her official English profile describes her as follows: "Loves jewels, treasure, and money. Her dream is to become a pirate and go treasure hunting. In order to get a pirate ship, she is now stacking up money as a VTuber on the great lands, just like how the other land-lovers do (which also means she is currently just a girl cosplayer). She acts like a big sis and sometimes seduces people like a succubus does. A sensual, femme fatale boss, and a young one, at that! (Around 17) Her pirate outfit is just cosplay, and quite lewd when you see it that way."
