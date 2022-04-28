hololive Meet Project Will Expand Talents' International Convention Appearances

VTubers will appear at, Dokomi, SMASH!

The Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced plans on Tuesday to expand the talents' international convention appearances with the "hololive Meet" project. The project's ambassadors are Tokino Sora from hololive, Ayunda Risu from hololive Indonesia, and Gawr Gura from hololive English. Tokino Sora illustrator Ordan created a key visual featuring the three performers.

hololive talents will appear at the following upcoming conventions:

Anime Central (Rosemont, Illinois, United States): May 20-22

Gawr Gura, Hakoz Baelz

Pavolia Reine, Kureiji Ollie, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii

Takanashi Kiara, IRyS

In addition to talent convention appearances, the agency plans to hold exhibitions at conventions and self-produced events under the hololive Meet title.

