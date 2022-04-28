New Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer Shows Anime, Game Cameos

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer for the Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers live-action/animated hybrid film on Wednesday, and it's full of Disney, anime, and video game references, and cameos.

Some noteworthy references for anime and video game fans include: a Sailor Moon and Mario cosplayer in the crowd scene at 0:26, an anime-style character at 0:30, a Hello Kitty backpack at 0:31, and Dragon Ball 's Shenron and Kingdom Hearts ' keyblade at 1:21.