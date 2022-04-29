Wit Studio Announces 10th Anniversary Exhibit

Animation production company Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , SPY×FAMILY , Ranking of Kings ) announced a 10th anniversary exhibit at Ikebukuro's Parco department store from May 27 to June 20. The exhibit unveiled a key visual, shown below:

The exhibit's subtitle "Aim Higher" indicates the studio's fertile ambitions. In addition, the exhibit's website contains a section for "overseas expansion," although further details have yet to be announced. Ticket sales will launch in Japan on May 6.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, Wit Studio and CloverWorks launched an online store for SPY×FAMILY anime merchandise.