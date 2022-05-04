Golden Kamuy Manga Celebrates Conclusion With Hokkaido Snow Art

Manga ended on Thursday

Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga commemorated its conclusion last Thursday by unveiling a large-scale piece of snow art created by Hokkaido-based artist Tomohiro Kajiyama. Kajiyama created the 100 x 70 meter piece, called "The Snow Comic," by physically tracing his foot through the Hokkaido snow.

Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine streamed a video showing the artist's process:

A snapshot of the completed Snow Comic taken by a drone is being displayed as an advertisement in Shinagawa and Shinjuku in Tokyo, as well as Sapporo and Obihiro in Hokkaido.

The ad promotes the release of the manga's 30th and 31st compiled volumes, which will ship on June 17 and July 19 respectively. It also promotes the manga's ongoing exhibit in Tokyo Dome City 's Gallery AoMo, which will run until June 26.

Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in 2014 and ended it in the magazine's combined 22nd and 23rd issue on Thursday. Shueisha published the manga's 29th volume on April 19.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

The manga inspired an anime, and the first television anime season premiered in April 2018. The fourth season will premiere in October.

