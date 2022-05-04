Hajime Isayama Draws Tribute Illustration For SPY×FAMILY Official Fanbook

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama is among the celebrity guests contributing to the SPY×FAMILY official fanbook, which shipped in Japan on Monday.

Other manga artists to contribute illustrations/comments include Amyū ( Kono Oto Tomare! ), Nao Emoto ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ), Yūji Kaku ( Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku ), Kazue Katō ( Blue Exorcist ), Yasuhiro Kano ( Pretty Face ), Jigoku no Misawa ( Kakko-Kawaii Sengen! ), so-ma-to ( Shadows House ), Tsuyoshi Takaki ( Heart Gear ), Yukinobu Tatsu ( Dandadan ), Yoshiyuki Nishi ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ), Yūsuke Nomura ( Blue Lock ), Sai Yamagishi ( Moon Land ), and Itsuki Yosuga ( Anten-sama no Hara no Naka ). Comedian Akira Kawashima and singer LiSA also submitted comments.

The book also includes various interviews with SPY×FAMILY creator Tatsuya Endō and his formative influences. Former Nogizaka46 idol Kazumi Takayama, whom Endō professes to be a big fan of, held a discussion with Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! (the manga Endō has reread the most times) creator Hiroyuki Nishimori . The book also publishes a three-way conversation between Endō, Amyū , and Kazue Katō , who have assisted with each other's manga for many years. Endō himself gets a long solo interview.

Other miscellaneous features in the book include character and story introductions, a Q&A featuring "the only information about that can be revealed right now" about the characters, early character designs, a compilation of previously published color illustrations, and commentary from Endō and editor Shihei Rin on almost every chapter published so far in the first nine compiled volumes.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered on April 9.

