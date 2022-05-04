Manga Artists Hiro Mashima, Boichi, Chūya Koyama Draw Doctor Strange

Film opened in Japan on Wednesday

Manga artists Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail , EDENS ZERO ), Boichi ( Dr. Stone ), and Chūya Koyama ( Space Brothers ) illustrated a promotional poster for Marvel Studios ' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. The poster features each creator's take on the eponymous Doctor Strange.

The artists also commented on their illustrations. Mashima, who has a reputation as a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, said that he was a big fan of both Doctor Strange and his actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He drew the character with the image of the strongest magician in mind. Boichi commented that the characters and cast were both perfect, and that he was certain that people around the world would have a wonderful time with the film. Koyama commented that he had the impression of Doctor Strange as a smart, cool, and collected character, so he made sure to draw him fighting without looking like he was exerting himself.

The film opened in Japan on May 4 and will open in the United States on May 6.

Last week, hololive VTubers performed their own take on the film's poster by posing as the characters.

Source: Eiga Natalie