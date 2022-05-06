Interest
Requiem of the Rose King Manga Creator Comments on Anime Cuts
posted on by Kim Morrissy
It's inevitable that an anime adaptation can't cover everything from the source material. Requiem of the Rose King manga creator Aya Kanno recommends interested viewers check out the manga as well, commenting last week on her Twitter account: "There are quite a lot of events that the anime had to cut for time, so if you're watching the Rose King anime, the manga is there for you as well... It has even more battles, sexy scenes, decapitations, and blood."
アニメは全編にわたって尺の関係でわりと勢いよくばっつりカットされているエピソードがいっぱいありますので、アニメで薔薇王見てくださってる方、原作もぜひ…— 菅野文 |薔薇王アニメ2期はじまりました (@kanno_aya) April 30, 2022
単純に戦闘シーンとセクシーシーンと生首と血は倍増となっております pic.twitter.com/rekqqveoM9
She also tweeted that the reason for her comments is that there will be even more cuts ahead, although she emphasized that she understands the length constraints and has no hard feelings about it.
Kanno's Requiem of the Rose King manga is inspiring an ongoing television anime which premiered on January 9. The dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Kanno launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended it on January 6.
For those interested in the adaptation process, Kanno and the anime staff recently spoke to ANN about their roles and the challenges they grappled with.