Actor, Singer Yōsuke Itō Announces Marriage With Partner He Met Through Dating App

Actor and singer Yōsuke Itō , who is best known for playing Senichi "Sen-chan" Enari/Deka Green in the Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger tokusatsu series, announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has gotten married. He wrote that his partner is someone outside of the entertainment industry whom he met through a dating app last year.

【ご報告】私事で恐縮ですが、先日結婚いたしました🤵‍♂️

お相手は一般の方で、昨年マッチングアプリで知り合いました。「 マッチングアプリ婚 」とでも言うのでしょうか。自分達らしくマイペースに、生涯を歩んで参ります。 pic.twitter.com/gHeaYWkHrC — 伊藤陽佑 / LITO by Yosuke Ito (@LITOjp) May 4, 2022

"I suppose you could call it a 'dating app marriage,'" he commented. "We intend to walk through life at our own pace."

He thanked his followers for their support and also teased that he will discuss the circumstances behind his marriage in more detail at a talk event on May 14.

Besides his tokusatsu work, Itō is active as a singer and anime voice actor . He has performed theme songs for Digimon: Data Squad , Tantei Shounen Kageman , and Furiten-kun . He played Mandrill in Polar Bear's Café , along with other minor voiced roles. He also voiced Tokiyo in Aragne: Sign of Vermilion and Chitaro Ariga in Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal II .

[Via Hachima Kikō]