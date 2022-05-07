Identity V Announces Bungo Stray Dogs Crossover

Crossover event with survival-horror smartphone game will launch in the latter half of 2022

The NetEase survival-horror smartphone game Identity V announced a forthcoming crossover with the Bungo Stray Dogs anime and manga series on its English Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Japanese Twitter account elaborated that the crossover will take place in the latter half of 2022.

Identity V describes itself as "the first asymmetrical horror mobile game developed by NetEase ." The game launched on Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Android in 2018. The description on its official website reads:

With a gothic art style, mysterious storylines and an exciting 1vs4 gameplay, Identity V will bring you a breathtaking experience. You will first enter the game as a detective, who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to investigate an abandoned manor and search for a missing girl. And as you get closer and closer to the truth, you find something horrifying...

The game has previously collaborated with Danganronpa , The Promised Neverland , Persona , and Death Note .

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga has inspired three television anime series, various manga and light novel spinoffs, and a film. The anime is getting a new season.

[Via Crunchyroll News]