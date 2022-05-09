Granblue Fantasy, Final Fantasy XI Crossover Event Launches

Prishe, Lilisette are reward units; Shantotto is reward summon

The Granblue Fantasy smartphone and browser game launched its crossover event with the Final Fantasy XI MMORPG on Monday. The event will run until May 21. Prishe is a reward unit for completing Chapter 1 Episode 3, and Lilisette is obtained by completing Chapter 3 Episode 4. Shantotto is obtainable as a summon by completing the special quests.

Despite Granblue Fantasy 's long history of collaborations with other video games and anime properties, this event marks the game's first-ever collaboration with a Final Fantasy title. The original Final Fantasy XI MMORPG launched on PlayStation 2 and PC in Japan in 2002. The game launched in North America in 2004, and still receives regular updates today.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone and browser game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads.