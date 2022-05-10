Spy×Family's Loid Poses For Fashion Magazine Cover

May 18 anan issue will feature comments from voice cast, producers, theme song artists

SPY×FAMILY 's Loid is making a stylish debut by posing on the cover of fashion magazine anan's upcoming issue, which will ship in Japan on May 18.

The issue will contain a special feature on the SPY×FAMILY anime, and will include interviews with voice actors Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), and Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger). The magazine will publish photos of the voice actors with a "mysterious" atmosphere befitting Loid's reputation as the master spy Twilight.

In addition, the issue will contain comments from opening theme song performers Official HiGE DANdism and ending theme song artist Gen Hoshino , as well as a discussion between two producers working on the anime (one from Wit Studio and the other from CloverWorks ).

The anime premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub .

anan previously featured Ghost in the Shell 's Motoko Kusanagi on its cover in 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie