Kadokawa's Bookwalker Offers Manga on War & Peace for Free for Donation Drive in Japan
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Japanese version of Kadokawa's BookWalker website has made nine works on the site available for free from Tuesday, May 10 to Monday, May 16 as part of an awareness campaign Kadokawa dubs as "Ima Koso Sensō ni Tsuite, Kangaeyō" (It's High Time We Thought About War). For the duration of the campaign, BookWalker will be accepting donations that it plans to forward to the Ukranian embassy in Japan, Doctors Without Borders, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The works available for free include all volumes of Keito Koume's manga adaptation of Svetlana Alexievich's The Unwomanly Face of War history book, the first four volumes of Keiji Nakazawa's Barefoot Gen manga, all volumes of Hisashi Sakaguchi's Ishi no Hana manga, You Shiina's The Diary of Anne Frank manga, George Orwell's 1984 novel, Aki Satō's Ōgon Ressha novel, Ai Ota's Karera wa Sekai ni Hanarebanare ni Tatteiru novel, Kenjiro Haitani's Taiyō no Ko children's book, and MEXT's Democracy book.
Source: Comic Natalie