Kadokawa's Bookwalker Offers Manga on War & Peace for Free for Donation Drive in Japan

It's time to party like it's 229! Ya Boy Kongming! is on the scene to inject some surefire strategies into one girl's aspiring EDM music career. See why everyone is talking about the comedy series (and its catchy OP)!

― It's time to party like it's 229! Ya Boy Kongming! is on the scene to inject some surefire strategies into one girl's aspiring EDM music career. See why everyone is talking about the...