Aoashi Manga Creator Draws Illustrations For Keirin Ad

Aoashi manga creator Yūgo Kobayashi drew the original illustrations featured in Japan Keirin Autorace Foundation and Keirin Promoters' Organization TV commercial for keirin (a form of motor-paced cycle racing). The ad depicts a former baseballer, soccer player, and skater choosing to embrace keirin as a new path in life.

30-second ver.: 15-second ver.:

Kobayashi's illustrations will also be published in the May 13 and May 27 issues of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine, and in May 16's issue of Big Comic Spirits .

In addition, future ads will feature illustrations by Hiroya Oku ( Gantz , Inuyashiki ) and Ryoichi Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ).

The television anime of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Aoashi soccer-themed manga href=".182433">premiered on the NHK Educational channel on April 9.

Source: Comic Natalie