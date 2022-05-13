Los Angeles Chargers NFL Team Streams Anime Schedule

The Chargers talk smack about their opponents with references to, more

The Los Angeles Chargers NFL team posted its upcoming schedule... as an anime intro. Visually, the video sports references to One Piece , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Attack on Titan , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , and Naruto , along with in-jokes for NFL fans.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

Some notable references are listed below:

0:27 – The Las Vegas Raiders depicted as the One Piece pirate crew.

pirate crew. 0:33 – The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert shown as giant mechs.

0:40 – The Jacksonville Jaguars, this particular shot is referencing Urban Meyer, the Jaguars' former head coach who was fired before the end of the previous season under a number of controversies. Specifically it is referencing an infamous video of Meyer (who is married) receiving a very up close and personal dance from a young woman at a bar he owns, taken shortly after the Jaguars lost a game last season.



0:43 – The Houston Texans gets a Stand in reference to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure .

. 0:46 – The Cleveland Browns are referenced in the Japanese text, which translates to "Cleveland is Boring." (Earlier this year, the Browns made a controversial trade to bring in Deshaun Watson, a star quarterback who has been benched for the past year after being publicly accused of sexual assault against 22 separate women.)

This is referencing Russel Wilson, the Broncos' new Quarterback, and a popular meme surrounding him called "Let Russ Cook" where fans encourage his coaches to let Wilson play his way rather than stick to a rigid game plan.

0:56 – The Seattle Seahawks. The gravestones reference several popular memes about the Seahawks, including their now defunct "Legion of Boom" defense and their infamous choice not to run the ball on the 1-yard line in an infamous Super Bowl loss. The gravestones also poke fun at city's baseball team and Grey's Anatomy .

. 1:03 – The Atlanta Falcons mimicking Tokoyami from My Hero Academia . The Waffle House sign is a reference to former Falcons player Julio Jones who famously loves Waffle House, and even had the logo painted onto his cleats at one point. The “28% Off 3 waffles or more” is in reference to the Falcons infamous blown lead, where they lead the New England Patriots 28-3 in the Super Bowl, then went on to lose the game in a total collapse.

1:07 – The San Francisco 49ers as Naruto -like ninjas.

-like ninjas. 1:09 – Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley controlling their QB mechs. Andy Reid is dressed like Odokawa from ODDTAXI .

. 1:16 – These are two news reporters, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, both famous (and infamous) for breaking stories in extremely fast (and sometimes inaccurate) Twitter posts.

1:23 – An Arizona Cardinals player looking at his phone in dismay like the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba meme. This in reference to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray deleting his social media posts relating to the Cardinals earlier this year, in a public bid to demand a larger/more lucrative contract extension with the team during the off season.

1:27 – The One Piece ship gets stuck in a bottle which is thrown into a dumpster alongside a box of disgraced player Antonio Brown's discarded helmets.

ship gets stuck in a bottle which is thrown into a dumpster alongside a box of disgraced player Antonio Brown's discarded helmets. 1:34 – The Tennessee Titans portrayed as the Colossal Titan from Attack on Titan . The player looming over the wall is Derrick Henry, the Titans’ star running back who is famous for his height and physical strength.

1:37 – The Indianapolis Colts. This is in reference to the Colts' "Quarterback Carousel" in which they have had a number of short-lived and unsuccessful quarterbacks in the years since their star QB Andrew Luck retired.

1:48 – Another Food Wars! reference for the Denver Broncos. It also references an incident when the Broncos’ stadium briefly caught fire, damaging several rows of bleachers before being put out.

1:42 – The Los Angeles Rams. The Ram-head player is burning the team's draft picks, in reference to the Rams' strategy of trading future draft picks for star players on short contracts. The “Rams House” sign is in reference to when the Hollywood sign was covered up with “Rams House” earlier this year when the Rams won the Super Bowl.

1:54 – A Demon Slayer Breathing Technique transitions into a One-Punch Man parody punch.

Thanks to Nick Dupree for assistance with the NFL references.