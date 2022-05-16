Interest
CLAMP, Eisaku Kubonouchi Draw Live-Action 'Anime Supremacy!' Film Visuals
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Manga creator and artist circle CLAMP (Cardcaptor Sakura, xxxHOLiC) drew a collaboration visual for the live-action film adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! (Haken Anime!) novel. The visual depicts CLAMP's manga-style designs of the real-life actors and the in-story animated characters.
Manga creator Eisaku Kubonouchi (Chocolat, Carole & Tuesday), who is designing the characters for the "Soundback: Sō no Ishi" anime that will appear in the film, also drew a visual depicting heroine Hitomi Saito (played by Riho Yoshioka) in his style.
The first-week theater bonus is a postcard using Kubonouchi's illustration, while the second-week bonus is a postcard using CLAMP's illustration. The bonuses will be limited to the first 200,000 theater-goers.
Magazine House published the novel in Japan with illustrations by CLAMP in August 2014.
Vertical released the novel in English in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:
Japanese animation—the globally acclaimed, family-friendly theatrical features are the exception rather than the rule for a TV-oriented industry that has been pushed into late-night slots in an era of fragmented audiences. When only three titles among fifty might turn a profit, topping the charts is hardly an overambitious aim.
Yet as three women, a producer, a director, and an animator, survive in a business infamous for its murderous schedules, demoralizing compromises, and incorrigible men, moments of uplift emerge against all odds—and how. More than just a window into an entertainment niche, here's a kickass ode to work.
The film will open on May 20.
Source: Eiga Natalie