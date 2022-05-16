Interest
CLAMP, Eisaku Kubonouchi Draw Live-Action 'Anime Supremacy!' Film Visuals

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Film about those who make anime opens in Japan on May 20

Manga creator and artist circle CLAMP (Cardcaptor Sakura, xxxHOLiC) drew a collaboration visual for the live-action film adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! (Haken Anime!) novel. The visual depicts CLAMP's manga-style designs of the real-life actors and the in-story animated characters.

Manga creator Eisaku Kubonouchi (Chocolat, Carole & Tuesday), who is designing the characters for the "Soundback: Sō no Ishi" anime that will appear in the film, also drew a visual depicting heroine Hitomi Saito (played by Riho Yoshioka) in his style.

The first-week theater bonus is a postcard using Kubonouchi's illustration, while the second-week bonus is a postcard using CLAMP's illustration. The bonuses will be limited to the first 200,000 theater-goers.

Magazine House published the novel in Japan with illustrations by CLAMP in August 2014.

Vertical released the novel in English in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

Japanese animation—the globally acclaimed, family-friendly theatrical features are the exception rather than the rule for a TV-oriented industry that has been pushed into late-night slots in an era of fragmented audiences. When only three titles among fifty might turn a profit, topping the charts is hardly an overambitious aim.
Yet as three women, a producer, a director, and an animator, survive in a business infamous for its murderous schedules, demoralizing compromises, and incorrigible men, moments of uplift emerge against all odds—and how. More than just a window into an entertainment niche, here's a kickass ode to work.

The film will open on May 20.

Source: Eiga Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives