My Boyfriend in Orange Manga Creator Draws Birthday Illustration of Live-Action Film Actor

My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga creator Non Tamashima drew an original illustration to commemorate the birthdays of actor Hikaru Iwamoto and the character he plays in the live-action film adaptation, the firefighter Kyōsuke. Kyōsuke celebrates his birthday on May 15, while Iwamoto's is on May 17.

The film will open in Japan on July 18. Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively. Snow Man also performs the the film's theme song "Orange Kiss."

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being “rescued” by local firefighter Kyōsuke during a fire drill … in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyōsuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him…!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and is ongoing.

Source: Comic Natalie