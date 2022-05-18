Studio Chizu Films Get Orchestral Concert in August

The works of Studio Chizu , the production company behind Mamoru Hosoda films like Mirai and BELLE , are inspiring their first orchestral concert in the Tokyo International Forum on August 14 to commemorate the first anniversary of BELLE 's release.

The concert will feature performances by Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra . Masakatsu Takagi ( Wolf Children , The Boy and The Beast ) will perform the piano. Singers Hanako Oku ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time ) and Ann Sally ( Wolf Children ) will participate as guest vocalists.

Advance tickets are available through the LAWSON Ticket service until May 29. General admission tickets will go on sale on June 18.

Source: Comic Natalie