Yosuga no Sora Anime Gets Marathon Stream on May 23 to Commemorate Kiss Day

In Japan, May 23 designates Kiss Day in memory of the first ever release of a Japanese movie that included a kiss scene (May 23, 1946). To commemorate this auspicious date, Abema will stream all 12 episodes of the Yosuga no Sora romance anime on its Anime Live2 Channel.

The marathon stream will be held three times throughout the day: from 2 p.m., 17:30 p.m., and 1 a.m. the next morning. The archive will be available to watch for free for up to a week afterwards.

The service also plans to stream other titles with memorable kisses on May 23.

The Yosuga no Sora television anime adapts the adult bishōjo computer game of the same name, originally released in 2008 by Sphere . The anime was first announced in May 2010, and began airing in October of the same year.

The story of the game is set in the distant mountain village of Okukozome-chō. Haruka Kazugano and his twin sister Sora have fond childhood memories of going to the village to visit their grandfather during their summer vacations. However, after losing their parents in an accident, the two must move in with their grandfather.

Crunchyroll added the series to its streaming library in 2015. Media Blasters released the series on Blu-ray in 2016.

Source: Comic Natalie