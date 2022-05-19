JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime's 10th Anniversary Exhibit Opens in Tokyo in August

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime's 10th anniversary exhibit will run in Tokyo's Sunshine City from August 10 to September 4. It will then move to Hokkaido, Niigata, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka at later dates. The exhibit will display original new illustrations, behind-the-scenes information from the anime's production, and a special video.

In addition, the Tokyo venue will hold an advance opening on August 9. The event will host a lottery and talk show. Entry is determined by lottery, with applications opening on Thursday. The first round of ticket applications for the exhibit proper will open on Saturday.

Other 10th anniversary JoJo 's promotions include the ongoing collaboration event with the Tokyo Skytree tower, which will run until August 9, and a "JOJO WORLD2" pop-up theme park.

Source: Comic Natalie