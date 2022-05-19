Uniqlo Announces SPY×FAMILY T-Shirts

UNIQLO Japan announced a new lineup of four SPY×FAMILY T-shirts, which will go on sale in the online and physical stores from June 3. Each shirt costs 1,500 yen (approximately US$11).

Particularly noteworthy is the shirt which depicts Anya tucked away in a shirt pocket. This shirt is also inspired by the series' Stella star motif, which indicate whether a student is "Elegant" or "Not Elegant."

Hopefully, these adorable shirts make their way to UNIQLO US, as the One Piece shirts did last year.

Source: Comic Natalie