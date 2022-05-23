Danmachi Event Launches on KonoSuba Fantastic Days Global Version on May 26

Event preregistration opened last Thursday

The global version of Nexon 's KONOSUBA : Fantastic Days smartphone game opened preregistration for its Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( DanMachi for short) collaboration event last Thursday. Preregistration will run until May 25, and the event proper will run from May 26 to June 9. The game is offering in-game rewards based on the number of registered users.

The event story is described as follows:

Thanks to the strange powers of a flash lizard runner that only appears once every few hundred years, Bell Cranel and his party traveled through space and time to the town of Axel. Their only hope is to search for a way back to Orario with the help of Kazuma and his friends!

A four-star Bell Cranel is a reward character for completing the story event. Event-exclusive versions of Aiz Wallenstein, Aqua, and Darkness are obtainable through the gacha.

The game's Japanese version held the collab last May.

KONOSUBA is no stranger to crossovers, being part of the Isekai Quartet franchise alongside Re:Zero , Overlord , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil . The game's global version held a collab event with Re:Zero in November.

The game debuted in Japan in February 2020, and it's global version launched in August 2021. The game's original story has inspired a novel and manga adaptation.

The fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series will premiere this summer.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons, a film, and are inspiring a new anime.

