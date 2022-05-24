Howl's Moving Castle's Lovable Errand Dog Becomes Life-Sized Home Decor

The decoration would look perfect in any Ghibli lover's house.

Heen, the lethargic errand dog from Howl's Moving Castle which communicates primarily through wheezing, is getting a life-sized ornament to blend in with any Ghibli lover's house. Studio Ghibli 's Donguri Kyōwakoku (Acorn Republic) online store will open pre-orders on May 28.

The item will cost 44,000 yen (approximately US$344), and is expected to ship in mid-August.

Source: Comic Natalie