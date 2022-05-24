Interest
Howl's Moving Castle's Lovable Errand Dog Becomes Life-Sized Home Decor
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The decoration would look perfect in any Ghibli lover's house.
Heen, the lethargic errand dog from Howl's Moving Castle which communicates primarily through wheezing, is getting a life-sized ornament to blend in with any Ghibli lover's house. Studio Ghibli's Donguri Kyōwakoku (Acorn Republic) online store will open pre-orders on May 28.
The item will cost 44,000 yen (approximately US$344), and is expected to ship in mid-August.
Source: Comic Natalie