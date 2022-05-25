SPY×FAMILY Café Includes Anya's Apology Omurice

Collab with Shibuya Modi's Chugai Grace Cafe will run from June 2 to 19

Like many a popular anime, SPY×FAMILY has inspired a collaboration café with some quirky dish choices. A sneak peak at the menu of Chugai Grace Cafe's upcoming SPY×FAMILY promotion reveals some clever story references, including omurice with the word "Sorry" on it—a reference to Anya's fumbling attempts at apology to Damian in the anime's most recent episode.

Other menu items include a parfait inspired by the series' Stella star motif, a pancake inspired by Anya's appearance and her love of nuts, Yor's "bloody" orange juice, and Yuri's favored wine.

Customers will get a free coaster with randomly selected super-deformed character art for each purchase. The café will also sell an assortment of character goods based on the café's key visual, shown below:

The Chugai Grace Cafe will operate in the 7th floor of the Shibuya Modi building from June 2 to 19.

Source: Pash Plus! via Livedoor News