Manga Artist Gengoroh Tagame To Speak at Spanish Embassy For LGBTQ+ Event

Manga artist Gengoroh Tagame will participate in a talk show event at the Embassy of Spain in Tokyo on June 6. His involvement is part of the SOMOS: Diversity and LGBTQ+ Cultural Narratives exhibit, which will run until June 8. Tagame will speak about his experiences related to his My Brother’s Husband and Our Colors (Bokura no Shikisai) manga.

Entry is free, but requires booking via email beforehand.

The SOMOS: Diversity and LGBTQ+ Cultural Narratives exhibit is a program by the Spanish government to promote cultural exchange between Spain and Japan, teach LGBTQ+ history, and highlight Japanese artists who create works with LGBTQ+ themes. Pages from Tagame's My Brother’s Husband manga will be on display at the embassy.

Tagame is best known for his gay erotic manga. German publisher Bruno Gmünder Verlag has published Tagame's Gunji , Fisherman’s Lodge , Endless Game , and The Contracts of the Fall manga in English, and Fantagraphics Books ' Massive: Gay Erotic Manga and the Men Who Make It anthology featured work by Tagame.

Tagame launched the My Brother’s Husband manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in November 2014 and ended it in May 2017. Pantheon Books shipped the manga in two two-in-one omnibus volumes in English. The manga was nominated for Best Comic at the 44th annual Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2017. The manga also won an Excellence Award at the 19th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2015. Amazon named the book as one of 20 books in the "Comics & Graphic Novels" category of its Best Books of 2017 list. The Harvey Awards nominated the manga for its then-new "Best Manga" category in 2018. The manga is also published in Spanish.

The manga inspired a live-action mini-series adaptation that had three episodes and which premiered in March 2018.

Tagame launched the Our Colors (Bokura no Shikisai) manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in March 2018, and ended it in May 2020. Pantheon Books released the manga in English on May 24, 2022 in one omnibus hardcover volume.

Both titles are also published in Spain.

Source: Comic Natalie