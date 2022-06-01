Raise Anya with SPY×FAMILY Tamagotchi

Unlock 14 "evolutions" in the form of different clothing styles

If watching the adorable Anya in SPY×FAMILY has triggered your parental instincts, then you might be the ideal owner of an Anya Tamagotchi. Bandai announced the toy as part of its Tamagotchi nano line on Wednesday, and it offers 14 different "evolutions" for Anya in the form of different clothing styles.

By feeding Anya peanuts, her favorite snack, and playing mini-games, you'll be able to unlock her styles. The toy also replicates some of her most iconic expressions with pixel art. The outer design is inspired by Loid, Anya, and Yor motifs.

The Tamagotchi costs 2,530 yen (approximately US$19), and will go on sale in toy and electronics stores around Japan on December 17.

Source: Bandai via Anime Voice