nasuo☆ Stylishly Sings Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, My Hero Academia Themes

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

In this Anime Songs Party session, Nasuo☆ showed up in style at the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio and gave cheery live renditions of "Honey Jet Coaster" (Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie opening theme) and Kenshi Yonezu's "PEACE SIGN" (My Hero Academia Season 2 opening theme) alongside hosts Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari.

In an accompanying interview, Nasuo☆ also gushes about her love for character songs, which Onishi found pleasantly surprising. You can check out the fully-subtitled interview below:

"Honey Jet Coaster" is the opening theme for the Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime, performed by Nasuo☆. Nasuo☆ is also a YouTuber with over 364,000 subscribers, with her content mainly revolving around song covers.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website

Disclaimer: Anime News Network is an overseas media partner for the Anime Songs Party.

