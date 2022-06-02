nasuo☆ Stylishly Sings Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, My Hero Academia Themes

In this Anime Songs Party session, Nasuo☆ showed up in style at the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio and gave cheery live renditions of "Honey Jet Coaster" ( Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie opening theme) and Kenshi Yonezu 's "PEACE SIGN" ( My Hero Academia Season 2 opening theme) alongside hosts Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari.

In an accompanying interview, Nasuo☆ also gushes about her love for character songs, which Onishi found pleasantly surprising. You can check out the fully-subtitled interview below:

"Honey Jet Coaster" is the opening theme for the Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime, performed by Nasuo☆ . Nasuo☆ is also a YouTuber with over 364,000 subscribers, with her content mainly revolving around song covers.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website