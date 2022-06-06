Chihayafuru Manga Creator Yuki Suetsugu Judges Copic Art Contest

Annual art contest opens on July 1 with no age, region restrictions

The Copic Awards 2022 art contest announced last Wednesday that Chihayafuru manga creator Yuki Suetsugu is among the competition judges.

The alcohol-based graphic marker brand's annual art contest is open to anyone regardless of nationality, age, experience, residence area, etc. The artwork must be created with Copic products. The contest started in 2017, and it received 5,183 submissions across 94 countries last year.

Submissions will open between July 1 to September 15. Entry is free, and the grand prize is US$3,000, a full set of 358 Copic Sketch markers, and a trophy. More information on the requirements and the individual categories are available on the contest's website.

The other contest judges include illustrator Hikaru Ichijo, designer Kota Nezu , Tokyo National University of Fine Arts associate professor Kazutoshi Oshimoto, and museum curator Eriko Kimura.

Source: Comic Natalie