2nd Fullmetal Alchemist Live-Action Sequel Film Unveils Theater Bonus Illustrations by Hiromu Arakawa

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei ( Fullmetal Alchemist : Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the second of the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , unveiled two illustrations by manga creator Hiromu Arakawa which will be distributed as theater bonuses to attendees.

Arakawa's first manga image depicts the film's key visual, and will be distributed to attendees for the film's first weekend, June 24-26.

The second illustration depicts the characters between filming sessions, and will be distributed between July 1-3, the film's second weekend in theaters.

Warner Bros. is also streaming a video showing actors Ryōsuke Yamada (Edward Elric), Tsubasa Honda (Winry Rockbell), Kanata Hongou (Envy), and Keisuke Watanabe (Ling Yao) reacting to the visuals.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the films.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie