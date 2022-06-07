Milky Holmes Voice Actor Unit Reunites For Bushiroad's 15th Anniversary Concert

Bushiroad announced at a press conference on Monday that it will hold a 15th anniversary concert in Saitama's Belluna Dome on November 13. The event will feature performances from units involved with the Assault Lily , Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight , D4DJ , BanG Dream! , Argonavis from BanG Dream! , Milky Holmes , Love Live! , and Reiwa no Di Gi Charat projects.

Notably, the concert marks the reunion of the Milky Holmes voice actor unit, which disbanded in 2019. Project Milky Holmes began in February 2009 with the actresses Suzuko Mimori , Sora Tokui , Mikoi Sasaki , and Izumi Kitta . The franchise would then branch into anime, games, manga, and novels in the following year.

The group will serve as the Bushiroad 15th Anniversary project's ambassador. An original commemorative illustration is currently in production.

Mimori, who gave birth to her first child last month, is tentatively scheduled to perform, although her appearance is subject to change in consideration of her health.

Bushiroad further announced that Revue Starlight and Argonavis will get new stage productions at Tokyo's Brillia Hall starting from February 2023. Bushiroad will also hold a convention for its card games in 2023, and announced tie-in acts with New Japan Pro Wrestling and its sister promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Source: Comic Natalie