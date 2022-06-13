Tokyo Revengers Celebrates Gang Formation With Posters in Shibuya

The Tokyo Manji Gang from Tokyo Revengers will commemorate the date and location of its formation—June 19—with illustrated posters of the main gang members in Tokyo's Shibuya area. Posters of Mikey, Takemichi, Draken, Mitsuya, Baji, Chifuyu, Pah-chin, Peh-yan, and Kazutora will be displayed in stations in the area from June 13 to June 19.

June 19 is also the date when the television anime adaptation was first announced. The franchise will hold a live event on June 19 in Tokyo's Bellesalle Shibuya Garden. Voice actors Yūki Shin (Takemichi), Yuu Hayashi (Mikey), Masaaki Mizunaka (Baji), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Mitsuya), and Shō Karino (Chifuyu) will be in attendance.

Ken Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021. The anime will get a new work that will cover the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc, as well as an app game for iOS and Android.

Source: Comic Natalie