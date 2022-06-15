Char Aznable Inspires McDonald's Burger With 3 Times More Meat

Gundam 's iconic Char Aznable is inspiring six exclusive menu items for McDonald's Japan , starting from June 22. The menu includes four burgers, a carbonated McFizz drink, and a McFloat.

Most notable among the new offerings is the Newtype White Triple Cheeseburger, which has three layers of meat. This is a reference to Char's Zaku, which is three times faster than regular mobile suits. The other exclusive burgers are the Spicy Double Cheeseburger (a returning limited-time item from last year), the Red Garlic Teriyaki, and the Double Chicken Sausage Muffin (sold exclusively in the mornings). The new McFizz drink and McFloat items have a "Red Energy" flavor as a nod to Char's nickname as the Red Comet.

Every menu item will be served in limited-edition packaging or cups with designs inspired by Char's Mobile Suit. In addition, purchasing from the menu will give you access to an AR quiz telling you which Mobile Suit Gundam character you would be among a selection of over 100 individuals.

Although no end date has been announced yet for the food menu items, the limited-time packaging will run exclusively from June 22 to July 26, or as long as stocks last.

McDonald's Japan is streaming an animated ad depicting Char as he introduces the the Red Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Double Cheeseburger, and Newtype White Triple Cheeseburgers. Veteran Char voice actor Shūichi Ikeda voices the ad, which riffs on iconic lines from the anime. The ad will air on Japanese television from June 21.

The McDonald's Japan Twitter account is also running Twitter campaigns for gift cards worth 1,000 Yen On several days leading up to the menu's launch.

Source: Gundam.Info