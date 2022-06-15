World Cosplay Summit to Hold Selection Event at Ghibli Park

The World Cosplay Summit ( WCS ) event announced on Tuesday that it will hold a selection event for Ghibli anime cosplay inside the Ghibli Park on August 7, ahead of the park's official opening on November 1.

Applications are open until June 30 for 10 groups of cosplayers to walk down the runway while cosplaying as characters from Studio Ghibli anime. The event will take place at the special stage at the Galaxy Platform of Oasis 21 , and it will be livestreamed internationally.

The Ghibli no Daisōko (Giant Ghibli Warehouse), Seishun no Oka (Hill of Youth), and Dondoko Mori (Dondoko Forest) areas of the Ghibli theme park will be open on November 1, followed by the Mononoke no Sato area (Mononoke Village, inspired by Princess Mononoke ) in the latter half of 2023. The Majo no Tani Area (Witch Valley, inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service ) will open in March 2024.

The World Cosplay Summit took place on August 7 and 8 last year at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya. The event was also streamed worldwide on YouTube and Niconico .