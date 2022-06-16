CASETiFY Announces Sailor Moon Phone, Electronics Accessory Line

Collaboration shop launches on June 30

The Hong Kong-based CASETiFY phone accessory company will launch a collaboration line with the Sailor Moon anime and manga series on June 30. The tech accessory lineup includes smartphone cases, AirPods, Apple Watch bands, water bottles, and a Nintendo Switch carrying case, with prices ranging from US$25-75.

The phone cases in the collection feature elements from the show including each character's motifs and signature catchphrase, such as Sailor Moon's "In the name of the moon, I'll punish you!" The line also includes a limited-edition Pink Mirror Case, a 3D AirPods case shaped like Luna, and a beaded wristlet with Luna, star, and moon-shaped charms.

In addition, the brand launched a Sailor Moon trivia quiz on its collaboration website on Thursday. Participants will receive early access to the shop on launch day.

The store ships worldwide to more than 100 countries.

Source: Press Release