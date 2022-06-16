Kaguya-sama: Love is War Exhibition To Arrive in Tokyo this August

An exhibition for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime will be held from August 11 to 28 at the Sunshine City Bunka Kaikan Building in Tokyo.

The exhibition, which opened in Osaka in April and subsequently in Fukuoka in May, will allow visitors to look back on the first and second seasons of the TV anime. Production materials such as scripts, keyframes, storyboards, and background art will be displayed.

Additionally, the exhibition will highlight the media-mix side of Kaguya-sama, introducing visitors to the " Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai on Stage: Shuchiin Ongaku Tan" concert and displaying costumes from the live-action movie. There will also be an audio guide narrated by Kaguya and Chika, as well as various photo spots.

A limited number of advance lottery tickets for priority admission on the first day of the exhibition (August 11, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm JST) will be available from June 17, 10 am JST. General advance tickets will be available from July 2, 10:00 am JST.

Source: Comic Natalie